4-H offers specialty clubs

Special to the O-N-E

4-H offers youth the opportunity to participate in specialty and general interest 4-H clubs. Horse Clubs are one type of 4-H specialty club that can be found in many NC counties and across the nation. The horse clubs and related contests allow youth to learn about horses, animal science, and biology while building skills in leadership, communication, teamwork and other life skills. It is not necessary to own a horse to participate in a horse club. Brookford Equestrians 4-H Club meets monthly at Brookford Community Center and currently involves youth ages 10 and older, although the club is open to youth ages 5 and older.

In addition to horse shows, there are many knowledge based horse contests that do not require a horse. Brookford Equestrians has focused on Horse Bowl and Hippology and recently won first place in the junior division in the state Horse Bowl contest. They qualified for the state contest after winning in the district contest earlier in the year. Horse Bowl involves a team of 4-5 youth answering horse related questions, much like quiz bowl or jeopardy. The team earns points for each correct answer, loses points for incorrect answers, and earns the chance to answer team bonus questions. Horse Bowl helps youth develop independent study skills, build skills in teamwork and communication, and performing under some stress. Horse Bowl team members were Claire Boger, Lauren Williams, Maliha Shabeldeen, Breelane Griffin, and Kenzie Lee.

In addition to capturing the top team award, several of the Brookford 4-H’ers earned individual awards based on the total points they earned as they progressed through the tournament. Maliha Shabeldeen earned the 5th place individual award and Lauren Williams received the 8th place individual award.

Hippology is another knowledge based contest that includes a written test on subjects like horse breeds and equipment. Hippology is offered along with the state Horse Bowl contests. The Catawba County team finished 3rd in the junior division in Hipplogy. Maliha Shabeldeen earned the 6th place individual award and Lauren Williams earned the 2nd place individual award in Hippology with top scores in the exam and identification portion of the contest.

Other knowledge based horse contests available through 4-H include presentations, public speaking, and judging. High scoring seniors in these contests have the chance to be part of the state team that travels and competes in national 4-H horse contests. For more information about Brookford Equestrians, other 4-H clubs, or starting a 4-H Horse Club, contact Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H Agent at 828-465-8240 or donna_mull@ncsu.edu. 4-H is the youth component of the NC Cooperative Extension and an outreach of NCSU.