4-H Afterschool Programs

This fall 4-H is presenting biweekly afterschool programs in both Catawba County Schools as well as Hickory City Schools. The schools being included this semester are: Catawba, Claremont, Clyde Campbell, Longview, Lyle Creek, Maiden, Mountain View, Oxford, Southwest and St. Stephens Elementary. In addition to these ten elementary schools we are also serving Inspired Learning which is a 21 Century grant funded afterschool program located at Maiden Chapel Faith Center in Mt. View. Through these settings over 200 children are being reached with 4-H academic enrichment programs each month during the fall.

4-H after-school programs target students in grades 4-6 at most schools, however, some smaller schools choose to involve all age groups. Two 4-H curriculums are being utilized – Acres of Adventure and Reading Makes Cents.

Acres of Adventure focuses on the connection between science and agriculture. Many children do not get adequate exposure to science activities outside of the school day and that many more are unaware of where their food comes from. Acres of Adventure seeks to solve both of these issues with fun, hands-on activities that allow students to explore both science and agriculture.

Reading Makes Cents combines reading and math together in an interesting and hands-on program perfect for the afterschool setting! Students in this program begin with a read aloud from a children’s book that helps them begin to think about the lesson for the day. The read aloud is then followed by an activity to help drive the message home. Children will learn about financial literacy such as spending vs. saving on a level that works for their understanding. Both of the curriculums being used in after-school are readily available through National 4-H supply and can be used in other settings by volunteers and educators.

4-H is a youth development program within Catawba County Cooperative Extension that seeks to provide educational opportunities for children outside of the school setting as well as in partnership with school systems. Afterschool is just one of many outreach programs offered by Catawba County 4-H. For more information contact the Catawba County Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or email MichelleS@catawbacountync.gov.