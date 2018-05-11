22 Suspects Indicted in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

On May 9, 2018, law enforcement agencies concluded a six- month investigation into a drug trafficking organization headed by Naeem Ali Mungro of Newton, Gevon Marquise King of Hickory, and Jaron Monte Cornwell of Hickory. Throughout the course of the investigation, numerous individuals were identified throughout Western North Carolina with whom Mungro, King, and Cornwell worked with to distribute large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine.

