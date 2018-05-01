2018 Northwestern Foothills 2A conference track & field meet results
Girls Team Scores
1--Bunker Hill (175), 2-- Draughn (137), 3-- Foard (126), 4-- Patton (91), 5-- West Iredell 76, 6--Hibriten (43), East Burke 19
Boys Team Scores
1-- Bunker Hill (163), 2-- West Iredell (130), 3-- Foard (116.5), 4-- Hibriten (114.5), 5-- Patton (75), 6-- Draughn (45), 7-- East Burke (35)
Girls Shot Put
Foard- Julia Richard (4th) 28-11.50; Maelyn Cranford (6th) 27-00
Bunker Hill- Haleigh Kanipe (8th) 25-05.75
Boys Shot Put
Bunker Hill- Chandler Cummings (5th) 39-10.00
Girls Discus
Foard- Julia Richard (2nd) 83-02; Maelyn Cranford (5th) 79-01
Boys Discus
Foard- Tyler Rudisill (1st) 131-11; Alex Abernethy (7th) 109-03
Bunker Hill- Lincoln Lutz (3rd) 114-08; Chandler Cummings (4th) 111-05;
Girls Long Jump
Bunker Hill- Jahlein Summers (2nd) 15-08; Dalesha Linebarger (5th) 14-00; Sophia Long (6th) 13-10.25
Foard- Carley West (4th) 14-01
Boys Long Jump
Bunker Hill- Raheem Carson (1st) 21-03.75; Cameron Mcdaniel (2nd) 21-01.75; Foard- Sarju Patel (5th) 20-01; Cody Lawing (8th) 19-02
Girls Triple Jump
Bunker Hill- Dalesha Linebarger (2nd) 30-05.50
Boys Triple Jump
Bunker Hill- Cameron Mcdaniel (1st) 45-01;
Foard- Sarju Patel (6th) 39-05.25; Preet Patel (8th) 38-11.50
Girls High Jump
Bunker Hill- Dalesha Linebarger (1st) 4-08; Sophia Long (T-3rd) 4-04; Chloe Falowski (T-3rd) 4-04
Boys High Jump
Bunker Hill- Christian Ramseur (3rd) 5-08; Keenan Kee (5th) 5-06; Raheem Carson (8th) 5-04
Foard- Preet Patel (T-6th) 5-06;
Girls Pole Vault
Bunker Hill- Haleigh Kanipe (3rd) 8-06; Jessica Copley 6-00
Boys Pole Vault
Foard- Andrew Davis (1st) 10-06; Brenden Moffett (6th) 8-00
Bunker Hill- Brandon Rockette (2nd) 10-00; Ivan Perez (3rd) 9-06; Marcus Sigmon (9-06)
Girls 4x800 relay
Foard- Chloe Fountain, Paiden Dula, Bianca Tamas, Karina Coulter (1st) 11:26.41
Bunker Hill- Makayla Herman, Alicia Sigmon, Phoenix Keller, Caroline Hilliard (2nd) 11:37.84
Boys 4x800 relay
Bunker Hill- Christyan Murray, Andrew Sherrill, Austin Cornette, Ricky Blake (1st) 8:49.06
Foard- Ben Trimm, James Wilkinson, Jacob Faherty, Johnathan Puiu (3rd) 9:05.26
Girls 100 meter hurdles
Bunker Hill- Dalesha Linebarger (3rd) 20.31
Foard- Anna Eblen (6th) 21.08
Boys 110 meter hurdles
Foard- Kevin Cervanets (5th) 17.59; Patrick Ceccato (8th) 18.14
Bunker Hill- Josh Propst (6th) 17.65; Brandon Rockette (7th) 18.07
Girls 100 meter dash
Bunker Hill- Naeousha Ramseur (1st) 13.11; Jahlein Summers (2nd) 13.39; Jada Perkins (7th) 14.07
Foard- Payton Johnson (4th) 13.90
Boys 100 meter dash
Bunker Hill- Raheem Carson (2nd) 11.02
Foard- A'qui Thompson (4th) 11.39
Girls 4x200 meter relay
Bunker Hill- Na'Mya Hector, DeAngela Encalade, Jada Perkins, Naeousha Ramseur (1st) 1:53.94
Foard- Mallory Wilfong, Madison Drumheller, Cierra McClough, Payton Johnson (2nd) 1:55.55
Boys 4x200 meter relay
Foard- Dawson Turner, Carter Holt, David Retreage, Stedman Craig (4th) 1:38.59
Bunker Hill- Christian Ramseur, Josh Propst, Kaliq Ramseur, Harley Tremain (5th) 1:40.44
Girls 1600 meter run
Bunker Hill- Caroline Hilliard (1st) 5:29.95
Foard- Karina Coulter (3rd) 6:13.43
Boys 1600 meter run
Foard- Ben Trimm (3rd) 5:01.51
Bunker Hill- Ricky Blake (4th) 5:03.35; Austin Cornette (6th) 5:09.06; Jackson Sherrill (7th) 5:10.79
Girls 4x100 meter relay
Bunker Hill- Jaysha Perkins, Jahlein Summers, Na'Mya Hector, Jada Perkins (1st) 51.78
Boys 4x100 meter relay
Bunker Hill- Josh Propst, Cameron Mcdaniel, Harley Tremain, Joe Miller (4th) 45.67
Foard- Dawson Turner, Stedman Craig, Carter Holt, Patrick Ceccato (5th) 48.23
Girls 400 meter
Foard- Cierra McClough (1st) 1:04.38; Katherine Willis (4th) 1:08.78, Bianca Tamas (6th) 1:10.22
Bunker Hill- Sophia Long (7th) 1:12.15; Cassidey Martins (8th) 1:13.05
Boys 400 meter
Foard' A'Qui Thompson (1st) 50.95; AJ Sollid (7th) 56.87
Girls 300 meter hurdles
Bunker Hill- Jahlein Summers (1st) 53.46; N'Mya Hector (5th) 58.46
Foard- Paiden Dula (2nd) 54.86; Carley West (3rd) 55.66, Anna Eblen (7th) 58.96
Boys 300 meter hurdles
Bunker Hill- Brandon Rockette (2nd) 44.14; Joe Miller (3rd) 44.18
Foard- Kevin Cervantes (5th) 44.95; Johnathan Puiu (7th) 46.44
Girls 800 meters
Bunker Hill- Caroline Hilliard (1st) 2:31.38; Alicia Sigmon (8th) 3:00.97
Foard- Karina Coulter (3rd) 2:39.74
Boys 800 meters
Bunker Hill- Ricky Blake (4th) 2:13.96; Christyan Murray (6th) 2:16.41
Girls 200 meter
Bunker Hill- Naeousha Ramseur (1st) 27.84; Jada Perkins (2nd) 28.56; Na'Mya Hector (8th) 29.83
Foard- Madison Drumheller (3rd) 28.87
Boys 200 meter
Bunker Hill- Raheem Carson (3rd) 23.06; Cameron Mcdaniel (6th) 23.71
Girls 3200 meter
Bunker Hill- Caroline Hilliard (1st) 13:07.64
Foard- Chloe Fountain (2nd) 14:30.94; Karina Coulter (4th) 14:35.54
Boys 3200 meter
Foard- Ben Trimm (1st) 10:32.34; Johnathan Puiu (4th) 11:20.71
Bunker Hill- Austin Cornette (3rd) 11:15.71; Jovany Martinez (5th) 11:38.26; Jackson Sherrill (6th) 11:45.84
Girls 4x400 meter relay
Foard- Katherine Willis, Madison Drumheller, Mallory Wilfong, Payton Johnson (1st) 4:33.41
Boys 4x400 meter relay
Foard- Devin Aiken, Romando Moffett, AJ Sollid, A'Qui Thompson (2nd) 3:44.86
Bunker Hill- Christyan Murray, Ricky Blake, Harley Tremain, Joe Miller (3rd) 3:45.49
