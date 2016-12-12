10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE TRUMP IS FACING AN EARLY TEST

Lawmakers want to investigate Russian interference in the November election and issue warnings over the incoming president's potential pick for secretary of state.

2. WHAT BEIJING IS SAYING ABOUT TRUMP'S ONE-CHINA TAKE

China has "serious concern" about the president-elect's latest comments suggesting he is reconsidering America's relationship with the island nation.

3. NOOSE TIGHTENS ON EAST ALEPPO

Syria's military says it has gained control of 98 percent of the besieged eastern enclave, leaving only a few neighborhoods packed with rebels and civilians.

4. MANSLAUGHTER VERDICT IN WILL SMITH TRIAL

Cardell Hayes faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison for the slaying of the retired New Orleans Saints defensive star.

5. MOSUL DOCTORS STRUGGLE TO SAVE CIVILIANS

Without the ability to perform surgery, physicians they say they can only hope to stabilize the wounded as Iraqi forces battle to recapture the city from IS.

6. HOW DISMANTLING 'OBAMACARE' MIGHT PLAY OUT

Republican lawmakers likely will face angry voters, spooked health insurers and the possibility of tumbling off a political cliff.

7. FOR TECH HUB IN RUSSIA'S RUSTBELT, RECESSION'S A GODSEND

The financial downturn even allowed the country's nascent tech sector in Voronezh to start competing with India and China for outsourcing contracts.

8. MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN ITALY FOR SMUGGLING MAY BE VICTIMS

Professional traffickers force them, sometimes at gunpoint, to drive the boats and navigate to Italy.

9. GREAT LAKES, NORTHEAST BRACE FOR WINTRY BLAST

Snow, freezing rain and rain could make for a mess morning commute as a winter storm pushes further east.

10. LA LA LAND' TOPS GLOBES WITH 7 NOMINATIONS, 'MOONLIGHT' WITH 6

"La La Land" earns nominations for its lead actors, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well best picture, comedy or musical. "Moonlight" leads the field in the dramatic categories, including best picture.