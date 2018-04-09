04-09-18 Sports Briefs

Red Hawks to host volleyball tournament on April 14

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team will be holding its annual spring tournament on Saturday, April 14 at the Tarlton Complex.

The Red Hawks welcome four teams to the tournament, including Belmont Abbey, Catawba College, Montreat and North Greenville.

“We are looking forward to having some familiar teams on campus next month,” said CVCC head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson. “We've developed great relationships with Montreat, Catawba, Belmont Abbey and North Greenville and are thankful that many of our players have moved on to compete for these programs. It's going to be a great day of competition and will be nice to finish up our spring season with a home tournament.”

Matches start at 9 a.m. on two courts in the Tarlton Complex and continue through the final match of the day at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a 30-minute lunch break at noon.

Each match takes place for one hour and consists of as many sets to a score of 25 as each of the teams can play.

The Red Hawks play Belmont Abbey at 9 a.m., Montreat at 11 a.m., Catawba College at 12:30 p.m. and North Greenville at 1:30 p.m.

Below is a complete schedule for the event:

2018 CVCC spring volleyball tournament schedule

9 a.m. — Catawba Valley vs. Belmont Abbey (court one), Catawba College vs. Montreal (court two)

10 a.m. — North Greenville vs. Montreat (court one), Catawba College vs. Belmont Abbey (court two)

11 a.m. — Catawba Valley vs. Montreat (court one), North Greenville vs. Catawba College (court two)

Noon — LUNCH BREAK

12:30 p.m. — Catawba Valley vs. Catawba College (court one), North Greenville vs. Belmont Abbey (court two)

1:30 p.m. — Catawba Valley vs. North Greenville (court one), Montreat vs. Belmont Abbey (court two)

DANNER TIGER PROWL 5K RUN/WALK

Fred T. Foard High School will host the Danner Tiger Prowl 5K run/walk at the high school April 21.

Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30 a.m.

Register before 13 and you will receive a specially designed T-shirt.

During the event, there will be a BBQ and bake sale for the baseball team from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 per plate.

There will also be a PTO Silent Auction from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group.

Red Hawks volleyball hosting Community Gym April 15

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program has announced dates for its upcoming Community Gym.

The Red Hawks will host a Community Gym on April 15. Both Community Gyms will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of CVCC.

The CVCC volleyball team will also be hosting its summer camps from June 25-29. Full details of those camps are available at http://gocvcc.com/sports/wvball/Camp.

For more information on the Community Gyms, please contact CVCC head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson at shudson@cvcc.edu.

Maiden Post 240 Salamanders Sign-up Day May 6

Maiden Post 240 Salamanders will have a sign-up day/try out on May 6 at Maiden High School's Baseball field at 1:30 p.m. Maiden Post 240 plays American Legion Senior Baseball, and this will be the fourth season under the helm of Maiden High's Baseball coach David Williams.

Maiden Post 240 competes in North Carolina's Area 4 and has reached the playoffs the past two seasons.

Contact Coach Williams with any questions at david_williams@catawbaschools.net, or call Maiden High School.